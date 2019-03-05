Pat Boatright



Shreveport - The American Motorcycle Association's First (1949) "Most Popular And Typical Girl Rider" in the United States and Vice-President of the Motor Maids, Cornelia Frances Patton "Pat" Boatright, was born on Sept. 16, 1921, in Shreveport on Harvard Street to Alexander Ford Patton and India Bloxom Patton.



Pat's life journey with her parents and siblings, Bobby, India, Bennie, Dean and Kenneth Patton and her husband, Fred, led her to Jesus Christ, through motorcycle endurance runs and hill climbing, and Motor Maid Conventions throughout the U.S. and Canada with her daughter, Patsy Boatright Alban and her "Best Only" granddaughter, Leah LeGendre, along for the ride.



Pat was a member of the Fair Park Order of the Eastern Star, Broadmoor Baptist Church, a retired federal postal employee, and a dog lover until the end. Her special unsung hero, Joe Parault provided years of driving tours.



To celebrate Pat's life which ended March 3, 2019, the family requests that friends pay tribute by walking in and singing a hymn to a total stranger confined in a nursing facility. No formal services will be held. Private memories will be shared by her family and friends forever.