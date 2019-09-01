|
|
Pat McDonald
Robeline - Kenneth Patrick McDonald, known by all as Pat, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1954 in Zwolle, LA to James and Emma (Downs) McDonald. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Alvin McDonald.
He liked cooking for his family and friends and was a master on the BBQ pit. He enjoyed listening to country and western music, especially Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams, Jr. and Merle Haggard. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Waylon McDonald; a granddaughter, Willow; and his siblings, Glenda McDonald, Barbara Ann Combs, Bettie Clark, and Billy Downs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 1, 2019