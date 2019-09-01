Services
Blanchard St. Denis - Natchitoches
848 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-357-8271
For more information about
Pat McDonald
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat McDonald


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat McDonald Obituary
Pat McDonald

Robeline - Kenneth Patrick McDonald, known by all as Pat, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1954 in Zwolle, LA to James and Emma (Downs) McDonald. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Alvin McDonald.

He liked cooking for his family and friends and was a master on the BBQ pit. He enjoyed listening to country and western music, especially Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams, Jr. and Merle Haggard. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Waylon McDonald; a granddaughter, Willow; and his siblings, Glenda McDonald, Barbara Ann Combs, Bettie Clark, and Billy Downs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now