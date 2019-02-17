|
Pat Singletary Vascoe
- - Pat Singletary Vascoe was born to parents Jack and Nettie Singletary on January 22, 1936 and died on February 13, 2019. She is now joined with her Lord Jesus Christ, her soul mate and love of her life AC Vascoe, and other loved ones who have passed on before her.
She was a member of Restoration Fellowship of Elm Grove, where she loved and was loved by her church family.
After retiring in 1991 from Bellsouth, she worked with Ombudsman Program at Caddo Council on aging, served as sec/treas then on the Board of Commissioners of South Bossier Fire District #2. She was a member of the American legion Auxiliary and Telephone Pioneers.
Pat's physical remains were donated to medical science, so there will be no burial service, at her request there will be no memorial service.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019