Patricia Allen Enis
Cotton Valley, LA - Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia Allen Enis, age 76, will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Cotton Valley Cemetery, Cotton Valley, LA, with Bro. Gene Gibson and Bro. Walt Burnett officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA. Due to the COVID virus, you are encouraged to wear a mask at the funeral service.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill.
Mrs. Enis passed away Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020 with heart failure in Bossier City, LA. She was born on December 3, 1943 in Springhill, LA to Chester Bryant and Jenner Josephine Wesson Allen. Patricia grew up in the Shiloh Community. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Cotton Valley and for years, was an active member of the Ruth's Sunday School Class. Those ladies meant so much to her. She enjoyed sewing and quilting; also, was a good cook, making tea cakes and sharing them with family and friends. She was a graduate of the Springhill Class of 1963 and was very active in the Alumni.
Mrs. Enis was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Enis, Jr.; her parents; brothers, J. C., Hebert, Odell and Billy Joe Allen.
She is survived by her sisters, Nadine Allen Harris of Cotton Valley, LA; Betty Allen Seay (Fred) of DeBerry, TX; Joyce Faye Allen Turner of Bossier City, LA. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Ben Burns, Chase Clarke, Drew Harris, Steve Harris, Doug Jankowski and David Seay.
