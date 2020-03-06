Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Cemetery
Patricia Ann Manning


1946 - 2020
Patricia Ann Manning Obituary
Patricia Ann Manning

Shreveport, LA - Patricia Ann Manning, 73, was called home to Heaven, March 5, 2020.

A celebration of Life will begin with a visitation between the hours of 5 & 7 PM, Monday, March 9 at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A private graveside funeral, for the family, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 10, at Hill Crest Cemetery.

Patricia was born on May 14, 1946, to the proud couple, Elwood and Mary Alice Manning, in Birmingham, AL.

For a full obituary, please refer to www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
