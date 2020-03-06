|
|
Patricia Ann Manning
Shreveport, LA - Patricia Ann Manning, 73, was called home to Heaven, March 5, 2020.
A celebration of Life will begin with a visitation between the hours of 5 & 7 PM, Monday, March 9 at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A private graveside funeral, for the family, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 10, at Hill Crest Cemetery.
Patricia was born on May 14, 1946, to the proud couple, Elwood and Mary Alice Manning, in Birmingham, AL.
For a full obituary, please refer to www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020