|
|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Thatcher
Shreveport - Patricia (Pat) Ann Thatcher was born on January 2, 1947 and passed away following an illness on November 19, 2019 in Shreveport. In the 72 years and 321 days between those bookends, she loved deeply and loyally, she showed incredible courage in the face of risk, loss, and adversity, and always, always, she laughed and danced.
Pat's life was characterized by blazing trails with a warmth and passion that earned her both the genuine respect from those she challenged and the deep admiration from those she inspired. After attending Louisiana State University and earning her Bachelor of Science, she served as the first female department head of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and later as the first woman to lead the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. As director of the Strand Renovation project, Pat was the driving force in resurrecting Shreveport's historic theatre and helped to re-center it as the city's crown jewel.
The founder and owner of both Serci, Inc. and Thatcher Estate Sales, Pat was a driven businesswoman who also believed deeply in giving back. She was a founding member of the Highland Restoration Association, where she also served as president, and a member and advisor to ZTA. She was also a witty and encouraging mentor to many, especially young women charting their own paths. But for all her leadership, accomplishments, and service, the job that gave her the greatest joy was raising her three beloved daughters, who were her whole heart.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ran Kiper, parents, Rembert Earl and Iris Irene Thatcher, and sister, Melody Ann Thatcher.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lindsey Thatcher Kiper and husband, Brad Thrasher; daughter, Melody Elizabeth Kiper; daughter, Kelsey Ann Kiper and husband, Aaron Henley, along with her grandsons, Thatcher James Payne and Graham Bradley Thrasher, and step grandsons, Hunter Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, and Brennen Henley. She also leaves behind her "oldest" daughters, Alice O'Neal and Maggie Oberle, and the countless friends who adored her.
The visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 22nd at Osborn Funeral Home (3631 Southern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104) with services immediately following at 2pm on November 22nd at Osborn Funeral Home. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Michaud, John Hill, John Beaird, Dale McGinty, MD, Mike Hardison, John Veuleman, and Rick Fraser.
Pat wanted to thank all those who gave her such tremendous care, and her daughters are also deeply appreciative to the compassionate care of Robert Hernandez, MD, Dan Moller, MD, and the staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to in Pat's name.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019