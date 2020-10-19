Patricia G. Papaneri
Haughton - Patricia G. Papaneri, 90, of Haughton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family's love on Oct. 6, 2020. She will be remembered as a truly loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Patricia (Miss Pat) is survived by her husband of 64 years, Anthony (Tony) Papaneri of Haughton, and children, Christine Whitehurst (Brian) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Thomas Papaneri (Helen) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Anthony Papaneri (Jennifer) of Helena, Montana as well as grandchildren, Lauren, Caitlin, Matthew, Sean, Sarah, Michael, Drew and Colin and niece, Donna McCardell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Rosary Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick St., Bossier City. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am, officiated by Msgr. Earl Provenza. Inurnment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton.
For full biography please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com