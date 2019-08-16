|
|
Patricia "Patti" Glorioso Dauman
Shreveport - Patricia Glorioso Dauman, 66, took her first breath on July 23, 1953 and released her last on August 14, 2019; in the city she was born, raised and lived in, Shreveport, Louisiana. She passed from this life holding the hand of the man who held hers for nearly 28 years, her husband, Dan. We will mourn this loss for the rest of our days, but hope to be comforted knowing that while the cancer that broke her body never, ever broke her spirit. She won her battle.
Patti graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in 1971, where she was chosen Homecoming Queen and Best All Around, among other accolades. She was a warm-hearted, high-spirited soul, full of grace, passion and purpose. She went on to earn her degree from Northeast Louisiana University (ULM) and became a dental hygienist, a career she loved dearly. Patti enjoyed spending time with her family. Her nieces, Tiffany and Tara were like the daughters she never had. They shared many laughs and made precious memories together.
Patti is preceded in death by her father, John Anthony Glorioso, Sr., her mother, Wilma Taylor Glorioso and her brother, John Anthony Glorioso, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Dauman, stepson, Paul Dauman, her sister, Terri Glorioso Brando (husband, Tim) brother, Mark Glorioso (Ellen Lindsey), brother in law, Richard Dauman (wife, Judy) and her numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at Forest Park Funeral Home, and you are welcome to share your memories of Patti following the visitation from 6pm-7pm. The funeral will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Forest Park Funeral Home on Louisiana Avenue at noon, with internment following at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue.
Services will be conducted by Father Charles Glorioso. Pallbearers are Tim Brando, Roy Cascio, Russell Crews, Paul Dauman, Richard Dauman, Mason Glorioso, Ed Majors and John Magruder Sullivan, III.
There will come a day when you find yourself outside, surrounded by green grass and blue skies, the sun beating down upon your face. After a moment, a butterfly will flutter in front of your face and look into your eyes as if to greet you personally. And just like that, it is gone, flown off to spread her bright colors and boundless spirit with someone else who needs it at that moment. You will remember that feeling because it was the feeling you had when you were with Patti, and that is her eternal gift to all of us.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019