Patricia L. Atchley
Shreveport - Church Services for Patricia Anne Lowery Atchley, 73, will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Paul Martin, Rector, officiating. Followed by a reception at the church.
Pat was born on Sept. 14, 1946 in New Brunswick, NJ, and grew up in Benton, Louisiana, as the oldest child of the family with two brothers. She graduated as the Valedictorian from Benton High School in 1964. She went to college at Louisiana Tech and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She married Dan Atchley in 1971. She joined his business, Atchley & Atchley, Inc., a Civil Engineering and Land Surveying firm after the birth of their son. Working as the company assistant, administrator, quality control agent, bookkeeper, and more jobs than are easily remembered. She was the behind the scenes force for over forty years that helped make the company what it is today. She was known as "that really nice lady who answered the phone" by people many years later who did not recall the project but always remembered her.
A lifelong active member of St. Paul's Church, she served with her family as part of the usher team. Always the people person, she never met a stranger and could easily make a friend everywhere she went. Pat loved music, whether it was a live festival, band, or whatever was on the radio she'd be listening while snapping her fingers and clapping hands. She was truly dedicated to her family, and gave them all her love and support. Whether it was at a cold hunting camp, spending weekends at the lake, cheering on her son, or playing soccer with the grandchildren; she would be there, book in hand, ready to be whatever her family needed her to be. The greatest testament to her mother's love is shown in the lives of her son and grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mimi and Dale Leon Thompson Sr., and husband Ben Daniel Atchley, Jr. She is survived by her loving son Brian Daniel Atchley and wife, Delise; grandsons Barrett and Cade; brothers Steve and Dale Lowery, wife Ginny; sisters Donna Wertz, Terri Gavin, and Becky Hoover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Pat's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105, St. Jude, or to the charity of the donor's choice
.