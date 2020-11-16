Patricia LindseyShreveport - Patricia Owen Lindsey passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 12:00pm on Thursday November 19th with a memorial service beginning at 12:00pm at Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day of First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.Patty was born on November 18, 1938 in Shreveport, LA and was a proud graduate of C. E. Byrd High School where she made many lifelong friends. Patty later graduated from Centenary College and was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She loved Centenary and ZTA and served them both as a fundraiser, volunteer, board member, alumni officer and donor her entire life. In 2018, Patty was honored by Centenary with the Alumni Leadership Award.Upon graduation, Patty began a career as an elementary school teacher in Caddo Parish. During this time, she met and married her husband Robert M Lindsey Sr. Bobby's position with Allen Brothers Construction allowed the couple to live in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Cocoa Beach, Florida. While living in Cocoa Beach, Patty and Bobby were frequently entertained by NASA rocket launches.The couple returned to Shreveport, LA to be near family and to begin a family of their own. In addition to her career as a teacher, Patty was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for decades with the United Methodist Women, Altar Guild, Circle groups, the Emmett Hook Center, Choir, Methodist School of Missions, and outreach work. During her years as a member of the choir she was part of many special performances including a tour of Europe.Volunteering and service played a large role in Patty's life. She treasured serving with the Shreveport Symphony, Strand Theater, Mothers Against Drugs and the Red River Revel. Patty was the original tent coordinator and cook for several years for the well-known ZTA Natchitoches meat pie booth at the Revel. She balanced her service, activities and career with caring for her aunts, mother-in-law and stepmother. Her family, including over a dozen aunts and uncles, their spouses and numerous cousins were a great source of joy throughout Patty's life. Family gatherings were large and special events.After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed attending LSU and Centenary sporting events, traveling with friends and family, particularly long trips to the beach, and she especially cherished time with her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy.Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Harold Owen Sr. and Yvonne Moore Owen, her brother Guy Harold Owen Jr. and her husband of fifty-four years, Robert Martin Lindsey, Sr.She is survived by son Robert M Lindsey Jr., daughter-in-law Julie Lafitte Lindsey and her beloved granddaughters Abigail Grace Lindsey and Lauren Parker Lindsey. She is also survived by three cherished nieces and many cousins.The family would like to express their gratitude to the Christus Cancer Center, Dr. Jerard Martin, Eileen Lafitte, Shari Cone and Pat Justus for their dedication coordinating her care. Special thanks also to Laura, Tina, Julie, Amy, Shelby, Rosie, Sherry and Amedisys Hospice for the loving, special care they provided allowing Patty to remain comfortable at home in her final days.