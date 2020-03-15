Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Patricia Mitcham "Patsy" Lewis

Patricia Mitcham "Patsy" Lewis Obituary
Patricia "Patsy" Mitcham Lewis

Shreveport, -

Funeral services for Patricia "Patsy" Mitcham Lewis will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Reverend Morris Lewis, III and Reverend Bryan Hawthorne will officiate.

Patsy was born on December 15, 1935 in Ida, Louisiana to Olen Floyd Mitcham and Leita Ferguson Mitcham and passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Patsy graduated from Fair Park High School in 1953 attended Centenary College of Louisiana where she was a member of the choir. She truly had a passion for gardening enjoyed working in her garden, she especially loved her orchids and was a proud member of the Shreveport Orchid Society. Patsy was a world renowned teddy bear artist and owned Louisiana Bear Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tommy Lewis; sisters, Wanda Jean Rinehart and Virginia Chandler and son-in-law, Michael O' Daniel. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Boatner and husband, Eric and Leita Boatman and husband, Terry; four grandchildren, Aaron, Melody, Molly and Jonathan and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Scott.

Serving Patricia as pallbearers will be Terry Boatman, Eric Boatner, Aaron Boatman, Jonathan Boatner, Terry Gardner and Chuck Rinehart.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
