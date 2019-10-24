|
Patricia "Pat" Newberg
Shreveport - Patricia "Pat" Newberg, age 83, devoted wife, amazing mother of 5 girls, and adored "Mee-Mee Pat" entered God's loving arms on October 22, 2019. Pat fought many illnesses including cancer, dementia and atrial fibrillation. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Pat was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 18, 1935 to Blume and Ann Austin. She was an only child and was especially spoiled and adorned by her loving and jovial father.
Pat graduated from St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans. She enrolled at LSU the following fall, but her plans changed quickly when she was swept off her feet by a handsome, young man through a blind date from Marksville, Louisiana. Pat and Fick later married on July 25th, 1954. They shared 62 wonderful years of marriage together.
Pat had a very strong Catholic faith, which she practiced daily, along with a sincere, sweet, kind, compassionate and happy-go-lucky personality. Her genuinely loving kindness for her family, friends and complete strangers was part of Pat's special gift. She was a true servant and enjoyed serving wherever there was a need. This included carrying for her mother for 25 years after her father's passing. She and her husband continued to display such a positive attitude and outlook about life even in the midst of severe illness. Pat brightened any room with her big smile. No matter what life seemed to throw her way, she remained optimistic and full of faith. Pat's faith was one of the reasons she became an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church's Greeter's Committee and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Pat and Fick were one of the oldest married couples in the church. Pat was a fabulous cook and was known for her Cajun recipes and Sunday family get-togethers that most likely included a pot roast. In her younger years, Pat enjoyed donating her time to Meals on Wheels and volunteering as a Pink Lady at the St. Francis Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana. Her favorite hobby was playing Bridge at the Bridge House in Shreveport, where she achieved Life Master title and served on the Board of Directors. Along with serving the Lord, she took great pride in being a devoted mother. She enjoyed traveling to the beach with her family, lunch/dinner dates with her kids, Jamaican missionary trips, going to Monroe to get her hair done by her beautician/daughter, and playing the slot machines at the Casino with friends and family. She loved life to the fullest and nothing made her more proud than her girls.
Preceding in her death are her parents, Blume and Ann Austin; her husband, Fickert "Fick" Newberg; and their infant daughter, Katherine Ann Newberg.
Left to cherish in her memory are: her five daughters and their spouses, Donna and Dr. Donald Brian of Shreveport; Debbie and Frank Pilcher of West Monroe, LA.; Marilyn and Dr. Boyd Padgett of Woodworth, LA.; Sharon and Raymond Regard of Shreveport, LA.; and Pamela Newberg and Edmond Raesz of McKinney, Texas. Also, she was immensely proud of her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Honoring Pat as pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandson- Ryan Booth, Matthew Padgett, Austin Pilcher, Taylor Pilcher, Eric Regard, Luke Regard, Connor Regard and Jordan Rainer. Honorary pallbearer, Peyton Miller.
The Newberg Family would like to express their deepest appreciation to their family members, friends, priest, physicians, nurses, and caregivers who showed compassionate care with continuous love, prayers and support for Patsy throughout her lengthy debilities. The family extends special thanks to the wonderful staff at Savannah at The Oaks and The Glen where Pat resided over the last year. The family is forever grateful for the care given by Dr. Michael Gooszen, Dr. Paul "Corky" Davis and the staff at Ark-La-Tex Cardiology.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road Benton, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Patricia's life will follow visitation at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be performed by Father Karl Daigle. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Highway 80 Haughton, LA. 71037.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, , St. Jude Catholic Church, or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019