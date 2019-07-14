Patricia Peyton



Shreveport - Patricia Peyton was born on August 10, 1936, to Rupert and Elsie Dubus Peyton. She grew up in Shreveport and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1954 with honors. In 2008, she was elected to the C.E. Byrd High School's Hall of Fame. Although she majored in English at LSU, she devoted her career to publishing the results of scientific research.



First, she served as an editor at the Texas Agricultural Research Station, and subsequently from 1970-92 as director of communications for the Sea Grant Program at the University of Washington. There, she oversaw publication of books and monographs addressing global marine science and policy, directed media relations, and worked with civic leaders to organize scientific and marine conferences. She also established a publishing program among seven Pacific Rim universities and U.S./Canadian federal agencies that resulted in more than 35 publications for marine resources and for commercial fishermen and seafood processors.



She served as president of the Northwest Book Publishers Association and also chaired the Seattle section of the international Marine Technology Society. In 1992 she was named a Fellow of MTS.



She and her late husband, J. R. S. (Nick) Carter, returned to Shreveport in 1995 where she has served on various non-profit boards and participated in civic projects. She wrote Shreveport's winning All America City application in 1999, and has served on boards of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, the Northwest Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy, the River City Repertory Theatre, Shreveport Green, Authors in April, and the vestry at the Holy Cross Church Episcopal. Currently, she serves as President Emeritus of the Martin Luther King Health Center.



A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal.



Donations may be sent in her memory to the Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal, P.O. Box 1627, Shreveport, LA, 71165-1627; Shreveport Green, 3625 Southern Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104; Martin Luther King Health Center, 865 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71115; or Biomedical Research Foundation, 2031 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103. Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019