|
|
Patricia (Pat) Smith Barr
Minden - Patricia (Pat) Smith Barr passed away on April 11, 2020. Patricia was born on September 7, 1940 in Springhill, LA to Rodney and Laureta Smith. She loved reading books and sewing. Most of Patricia's greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her husband Dean Barr, children Terri (James) Culpepper, Pam (Scott) McCalister, and Bob (Judy) Moorehead. Grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Lee, Faith (Chris) Maness, Kelly (Clint) Chandler, Madison (Chris) Auster, Matt Moorehead, Hayden McCalister and Daniel McCalister. Great Grandchildren Addison and Maren Lee, Ashley, Tessa, and Trace Maness, Nolan Garms and Wyatt Chandler. Sister Sue Harper, sister-in-law Loretta Neff, special nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother Rodney and Laureta Smith, and brother Jimmy Smith.
Funeral services will be graveside for family and friends (observing the 10 person guideline) at Gardens of Memory in Minden. Please observe social distance guidelines for Covid-19.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020