|
|
Patrick Henry Temple
Shreveport - Patrick Henry Temple, lifelong resident of the Shreveport-Bossier area died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the presence of his family. Pat will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Ann McConnell Temple; children, Kelsey Phillips and husband Chandler Phillips, Patrick and wife Jessica Brown Temple, Leslie Horvath and husband Ryan Horvath; eight grandchildren, Ford, Saylor, and Auburne Phillips, Caroline and John Parr Temple, Hayden, Presley, and Hollis Horvath; his brother Michael and wife Sharon Smith Temple and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Elliot Temple and Imogene Taylor Temple and infant grandson, Patrick Vann Phillips.
He graduated from Byrd High School and Louisiana Tech University. He was a loving husband, beloved father, proud grandfather, devoted Sunday school teacher, loyal businessman, and faithful friend. Standing at 6'7", he was big in stature, big in wisdom, had big favor with man, and big favor from God (Luke 2:52). His contagious personality and generous heart blessed people who knew him in enormously big ways. Over the course of his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, playing games, grilling hamburgers, cheering on his favorite sports teams, going to the beach with his family, and playing with his grandkids. He was a wonderful, godly man who truly lived out his faith, loved his family, and blessed his friends.
We wish to thank his faithful family, friends and business partners and employees at B.A.S. Construction, LaSalle Corrections, Correct Solutions, M&T Property Management, and Correct Commissary for over 35 years of dedicated service. We wish to also thank the incredible staff and caregivers at Willis Knighton Pierrement, Baylor Medical Center, and LSU Ochsner including Dr. Robert Hernandez, Dr. Charles Byrd, Dr. Halim Faycal, Dr. Jimmy Smith, Dr. David Hamm, Sr., Dr. Shelley Hall, Dr. Dan Meyer, Dr. Jefferey Gosslee, Dr. K Douglas, Dr. Parri Dominic, and RN Deena Janes. He was a fighter, and we thank all of you along with his friends and church families for fighting alongside him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Bossier on Tuesday, April 23, from 6-8pm. A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Bossier on Wednesday, April 24, at 10am. Graveside service at Centuries Memorial in Shreveport will follow.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 23, 2019