Patrick Lawrence Hiers

Patrick Lawrence Hiers Obituary
Patrick Lawrence Hiers

Shreveport - Patrick Lawrence Hiers was born June 5, 1948 in Shreveport, LA, his parents were Robert Lawrence and Barbara Purnell Hiers. He died unexpectly December 5 in Shreveport.

Mr. Hiers graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1966, attended Northwestern State University, and served his country in the USAF. He enjoyed retirement, loved reading, music and was an avid LSU Fan.

Mr. Hiers is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Jeffrey Hiers. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Barnes Hiers, daughters, Christine Marie Hiers Pancheri, Amanda Hiers Dynak and husband Jeff, Margaret Ann Hiers, and Madeline Claire Hiers, sons, Steven Patrick Hiers and John Lawrence (Jack) Hiers, grandchildren, Braden Hooter, Aaron Pancheri, Kenneth Pancheri, and Montana Marie Dynak. Also surviving Pat are his sister, Mary Updegraff and husband Donald, brothers, Michael Lee Hiers and wife Ann and Kenneth Charles Hiers.

A service of Witness to the Resurrection for Patrick Lawrence Hiers will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:00 AM at the graveside in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Chris Curry and Rev. Kelly Updegraff Staples. Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -