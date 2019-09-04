|
Patrick Richardson
Shreveport - Patrick Richardson, age 54, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born May 10, 1965, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Patrick grew up in Grand Cane, where he attended Central School, and later Louisiana Tech. For the past 35 years, Patrick has worked in the family's business, Dandy Products, in Shreveport. In addition to his wife and children, Patrick had many passions. He loved fishing, attending NASCAR events and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers fan. He loved the outdoors and had a love of all animals. Most of all, he loved sharing all of those experiences with his family and friends. Patrick was a loving father and husband and a true friend to everyone.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nanci Harkins-Richardson, daughters Elisabeth Marie, Madison Rose, and Nichole "Nikki" Elizabeth; his mother, Marsha Hosey Richardson; brother, Robert Bruce Richardson, II and wife Jennifer; sisters, Phyllis "Rickey" Howe, Danna Boudreaux and husband Mark, Amy Bailey and husband Hugh; brother-in-law, Kaliste J. Saloom III; mother-in-law, Carolina DiCicco Harkins; father-in-law, John P. Harkins II; sister-in-law, Antoinette "Toni" Harkins Tucker and husband, Robert; brother-in-law, John P. Harkins III, and wife, Melissa, along with many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bruce Richardson, his sister, Leah Antoinette Richardson Saloom, his brother, Robert Hosey Richardson, maternal grandparents, Richard "Dandy" and Phyllis "Munner" Hosey, paternal grandparents, John and Irene Richardson, his brother-in-law, Gregg Howe; his sister-in-law and nephew, Lisa Harkins-Duvall and Anthony Duvall; and Aunt, Nancy Fassano.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Willis Knighton Cancer Center staff, Dr. Nihar Patel, Dr. Chiachien Wang, Dr. Bharat Guthikonda and nurses, Lanie and Haleigh, who provided invaluable care for Patrick over the last few months.
Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Patrick during a visitation at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at 8801 Mansfield Road, in Shreveport, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Vigil will begin at 7:30p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church at 1050 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, in Shreveport, followed by a reception in Vandegar Hall. In lieu of flowers and to help with final and medical expenses, a fund has been set up with Home Federal Bank. Contributions can be mailed to HFB ATTN: Dawn Williams, 222 Florida Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 4, 2019