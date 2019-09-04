Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church
1050 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Richardson


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Richardson Obituary
Patrick Richardson

Shreveport - Patrick Richardson, age 54, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, following a brief illness.

Born May 10, 1965, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Patrick grew up in Grand Cane, where he attended Central School, and later Louisiana Tech. For the past 35 years, Patrick has worked in the family's business, Dandy Products, in Shreveport. In addition to his wife and children, Patrick had many passions. He loved fishing, attending NASCAR events and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers fan. He loved the outdoors and had a love of all animals. Most of all, he loved sharing all of those experiences with his family and friends. Patrick was a loving father and husband and a true friend to everyone.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nanci Harkins-Richardson, daughters Elisabeth Marie, Madison Rose, and Nichole "Nikki" Elizabeth; his mother, Marsha Hosey Richardson; brother, Robert Bruce Richardson, II and wife Jennifer; sisters, Phyllis "Rickey" Howe, Danna Boudreaux and husband Mark, Amy Bailey and husband Hugh; brother-in-law, Kaliste J. Saloom III; mother-in-law, Carolina DiCicco Harkins; father-in-law, John P. Harkins II; sister-in-law, Antoinette "Toni" Harkins Tucker and husband, Robert; brother-in-law, John P. Harkins III, and wife, Melissa, along with many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bruce Richardson, his sister, Leah Antoinette Richardson Saloom, his brother, Robert Hosey Richardson, maternal grandparents, Richard "Dandy" and Phyllis "Munner" Hosey, paternal grandparents, John and Irene Richardson, his brother-in-law, Gregg Howe; his sister-in-law and nephew, Lisa Harkins-Duvall and Anthony Duvall; and Aunt, Nancy Fassano.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Willis Knighton Cancer Center staff, Dr. Nihar Patel, Dr. Chiachien Wang, Dr. Bharat Guthikonda and nurses, Lanie and Haleigh, who provided invaluable care for Patrick over the last few months.

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Patrick during a visitation at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at 8801 Mansfield Road, in Shreveport, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Vigil will begin at 7:30p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church at 1050 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, in Shreveport, followed by a reception in Vandegar Hall. In lieu of flowers and to help with final and medical expenses, a fund has been set up with Home Federal Bank. Contributions can be mailed to HFB ATTN: Dawn Williams, 222 Florida Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now