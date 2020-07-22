Patrick "Bro. Shorty" Turpitt



Shreveport - God set His affection upon Bro. Shorty many years ago while living under a bridge. He was born on December 7, 1950 and passed away on July 18, 2020. The Lord heard his cry and sent a Pastor and his wife to reach out and adopt him into their family. He then became a member and Deacon of Blood Bought Ministries of Shreveport, in which he served with purpose and passion. Knowing and loving Jesus was his greatest joy. He had a love for people a passion for horses and fishing. He was truly a blessing to all he crossed paths with, and we will honor his memory by continuing to extend God's love to the homeless.









