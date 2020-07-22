1/1
Bro. Patrick "Shorty" Turpitt
1950 - 2020
Patrick "Bro. Shorty" Turpitt

Shreveport - God set His affection upon Bro. Shorty many years ago while living under a bridge. He was born on December 7, 1950 and passed away on July 18, 2020. The Lord heard his cry and sent a Pastor and his wife to reach out and adopt him into their family. He then became a member and Deacon of Blood Bought Ministries of Shreveport, in which he served with purpose and passion. Knowing and loving Jesus was his greatest joy. He had a love for people a passion for horses and fishing. He was truly a blessing to all he crossed paths with, and we will honor his memory by continuing to extend God's love to the homeless.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
