|
|
Patsy Ann Bryan Kress
Shreveport - Patsy Ann Bryan Kress was born June 16, 1936 and entered into Heaven on July 3, 2019 after a period of illness. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Chapel in Shreveport, Louisiana. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Patsy is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Grady Bryan; her mother, Etta Patrick Bryan; and her brother, Wallace Wayne Bryan. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Smith Kress; daughters, Linda Longino (Byron), Sharon Moreland (Stephen), Diana Huckabee (Jack), and Carole Kress; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gayle Bryan and Louise Clark; brother-in-law, Bryan Kress (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
Patsy was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. After marrying her husband, she became a proud Air Force wife and lived in various Air Force base locations where Ralph was stationed. During Ralph's Air Force career, Patsy dutifully cared for her children during multiple deployments and military travels. After Ralph's military service, Ralph and Patsy back moved to Shreveport to enjoy retirement.
During retirement, Patsy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a strong devotion to her pets and loved spoiling them. Patsy enjoyed traveling, reading, solving crossword puzzles, crocheting, and finding treasures at flea markets and garage sales. She was a long-standing member of Brookwood Baptist Church, having been a member for over 43 years. Patsy was beloved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express gratitude to church family and lifelong friends who showed their support and love to Patsy during her time at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home. The family would also like to express thanks to the veterans home staff, who lovingly cared for Patsy.
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever (Psalm 73:26).
For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known (I Corinthians 13:12).
For the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Published in Shreveport Times on July 6, 2019