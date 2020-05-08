|
|
Patsy Bain Patten
Shreveport, LA - Patsy Bain Patten, 79, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 20, 1941 in Doddridge, Arkansas. Patsy was a very loving, caring mother, grandmother, and friend. She treasured her 30 years of teaching students in the Shreveport area. She was a ray of sunshine to all whom crossed her path. Her fondest memories included her travels across the country, sorority meetings, and card games with her best friends. Patsy, more affectionately known as "Sugar", loved nothing more than the time spent with her family. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mack Bain; her brother, Maxie Bain; and nephew, Max Bain. She is survived by Bill Patten, husband of 57 years; daughter, Candace Kouns (Sinclair) of Baton Rouge; and son, Jason (Mary Kathryn) of Shreveport. In addition to the children, she is survived by four grandchildren, Sinclair Bert Kouns III, Anna Claire Kouns, Kathryn Alexandra Patten, and Victoria Anne Patten. Patsy is also survived by one brother, Stacy Bain of Doddridge, Arkansas. Services will be held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to send their condolences and share memories online. An on-line guestbook is available at osbornfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Shreveport. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Regional Hospice of NW Louisiana, Dr. Himansheu Desai, and Dr. Alan Borne.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020