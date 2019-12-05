|
Patsy Dickson Sandifer (Baird)
Shreveport - Services for Patsy Sandifer Baird will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 in Frost Chapel at First Baptist Church Shreveport, at 2:00 pm. Ronney Joe Webb will officiate with a visitation in the church parlor at 1:00 pm.
Patsy Sandifer was born in Lincoln, NE, to Blanche and Dale Dickson on June 24, 1928. The family ultimately found themselves relocated to Shreveport where Patsy was graduated from C.E.Byrd High School. She enrolled in LSU in Baton Rouge where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority, was on the freshman Homecoming Court and an ROTC sponsor Co. B. It was at LSU that she met her husband, Dan Sandifer, and they married 3 years later while he was playing in the NFL. Patsy and Dan had three children: Dick Sandifer (Leigh), Susi Sandifer McKinnon (John) and Jett Sandifer.
When Patsy and Dan settled back in Shreveport, they were founding members of Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club. Eventually Patsy became the first president of SALT (Shreveport Association of Ladies Tennis).
Patsy relocated to Baton Rouge after Dan died and resumed her tennis involvement there where she was a member of the Baton Rouge Women's Tennis Association. The USTA awarded Patsy the 2003 Media Excellence, Printed Coverage, Historian/Publicity for her work writing and delivering news pieces for women's tennis all over town. She was also a founding member of Bengal Belles, a support group for LSU football. This group had grown to over 700 members by the time she returned to Shreveport.
Patsy was also active with DAR, Colonial Dames and Pi Beta Phi Alumnae.
Survivors in addition to her children are sisters Diane Meserve (Bill), Cyndi Brame (Joe), grandchildren Courtney Sandifer Groves (Richard), Preston Graves, Grant Grigsby (Sonya), Emily Upshaw (Alan), Matt Jones. Great Grandchildren Gabriella and Jensen Grigsby, and Breanne Upshaw.
Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Roohani and the staff at Christus Highland, the remarkable compassion from the staff at St. Joseph hospice and to Patsy's dear companion, Juanita Sepulvado.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Port City Animal Rescue in Bossier City would be appreciated.
Online obituary at www.auldsfuneral.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019