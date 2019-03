Patsy Helen Peek Boynton



Shreveport, La - Funeral services for Patsy Helen Peek Boynton will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Brother Jim Gstohl. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at East Memorial Garden, Texarkana, AR. There will be an hour of visitation Tuesday prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.



Patsy was born June 23, 1933 in Willisville, AR and passed away February 26, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of Grace Point Nazarene Church. Patsy was a retired bank manager.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Thomas Peek; parents, Foy and Patsy Fincher and sisters, Bonnie Jones and Zaneta Frederick.



Patsy is survived by her husband, Fred Boynton; children, Kathy Palmer, Donna Flores and Bobby Peek, all of Shreveport, LA; sisters, Peggy Wilson of Houston, TX, Brenda Hargrave of Hope, AR; grandchildren, Ashley, Britney, Adam, Colby, Brian, Chelsea and six great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Dr. Katie Kerr and Kylie and her caretakers at the Glen, Gwen, Libby, Sarita, Shirley, Margie, Gloria, Annette, Betty, Inquinetta, Jackie, Shelia, Jennifer, Fatima and Doris.