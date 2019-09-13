|
Patsy Markey
Shreveport - Patsy Markey was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 18, 1927 to parents, Kenneth Huggins Story and Grace Mildred Hassett Story. She lived to the age of 91. She passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 of old age. Patsy was fondly called "Mimi" by her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Patsy was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and a long-time employee of the State Employment Office.
Patsy lived life to the fullest! She met her husband, Robert "Bob" Markey, at a dance. They fell in love very quickly and did not date long before getting engaged and then married. Upon finding out that there was a 13-year age difference, Bob chuckled and said "I didn't mean to rob the cradle!" They were married on December 29, 1945 at St. John's Cathedral in Shreveport, LA. They were blessed with four children named: Tricia, Bobby, Kathy, and Karen in 5 years. Bob Markey served in the Air Force, so they lived all over the United States. Every time there was another move, Patsy exclaimed "Guess where we get to live, kids? There will be beautiful mountains!" She bloomed where she was planted and made friends wherever they went.
Upon Bob's retirement, her family put down roots in Shreveport, LA and she became as Patsy would put it "the hostess with the mostest." She loved making up time by having her out-of-town family come visit. The family would surround her table all hours of the night laughing and drinking coffee. As she became a grandmother, she thrived at making all 8 grandchildren feel special. She attended every soccer game, play, or show her grandchildren were a part of and proudly name dropped each of them if given the chance. She got to meet all 6 great grandchildren before passing and was just as proud of them.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Story and Grace Story; husband, Robert Markey; and her siblings, Barbra Anne Story, Sister Mary Evelyn Story, and Jimmy Story. She is survived by her sibling, Don Story and wife, Lauren Story; her children, Tricia DeRosia and husband, Russ, Bobby Markey, Kathy Williamson and husband, Charles, and Karen Goodwill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura Woodham and husband, Trey, Amy Bailey and husband, Jake, Chris DeRosia, Ben Williamson and wife, Casey, Daniel Goodwill, Emily Beatmann and husband, Jude, Caroline Goodwill and fiancé, Anthony Hubbard, Brian Williamson and fiancée, Melissa Whitaker; and her great-grandchildren, Amelia Beatmann, Walker Woodham, Chase Woodham, Patrick Beatmann, Natalie Woodham, and Jackson Bailey. She also loved her many nieces and nephews dearly.
The visitation will be held from 10 until 11 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. A reception will be held in the parish hall. Reverend Pike Thomas and Reverend Mark Watson will officiate.
"The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience."? Eleanor Roosevelt
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019