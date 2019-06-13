Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Vivian, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Vivian, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Neal


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Neal Obituary
Patsy Neal

Shreveport, LA - Patsy Neal, 84, of Shreveport, LA passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Bill Treadway. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation on Saturday from 1 pm until service time at the church.

Patsy was born January 13, 1935 in Belcher, LA, to Homer and Juanita French. She was raised in Vivian, but lived in Irving, TX from 1979 until moving back to Shreveport 12 years ago. She was a resident of Garden Park Nursing Home where she participated in the Bell Ringing Program.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sandra Tomb and husband Jerry of Benton, LA, and Rhonda Norton and Deanna Stone of Plano, TX, her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Chris Stripling, Matt Stripling, John Tomb, Jerry Tomb, John DeMoss, and Mark Pruett.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now