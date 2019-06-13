|
Patsy Neal
Shreveport, LA - Patsy Neal, 84, of Shreveport, LA passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Bill Treadway. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation on Saturday from 1 pm until service time at the church.
Patsy was born January 13, 1935 in Belcher, LA, to Homer and Juanita French. She was raised in Vivian, but lived in Irving, TX from 1979 until moving back to Shreveport 12 years ago. She was a resident of Garden Park Nursing Home where she participated in the Bell Ringing Program.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sandra Tomb and husband Jerry of Benton, LA, and Rhonda Norton and Deanna Stone of Plano, TX, her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Stripling, Matt Stripling, John Tomb, Jerry Tomb, John DeMoss, and Mark Pruett.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 13, 2019