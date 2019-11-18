|
Patsy Ruth Hunt Savell
Shreveport, LA - Graveside services honoring the life of Patsy Ruth Hunt Savell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana with Reverend Beth Sentell officiating. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Patsy Ruth Hunt Savell was born October 6, 1928 in Elizabeth, Louisiana to William "Bill" Hunt and Millie Whitman Hunt and passed away Saturday, November, 16, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 91.
Patsy spent most of her childhood and teenage years in Vicksburg, Mississippi. On a trip to Shreveport, she met her future husband, Richard. They were married in 1947 and made their home in Shreveport. During her working years, she was a long-time employee of A&P and Best Yet food stores. Patsy was a loving and caring person with a natural ability for helping family members and friends during times of illness, including her father, husband and mother in their final months. She also loved animals, especially cats. Any stray that came to her back door never left hungry or thirsty.
Patsy loved the Lord and when she could no longer drive to her own church, she attended Keachi Presbyterian Church with some of her family members. We want to thank everyone there for welcoming her with such warmth and kindness. She loved attending and loved all of you.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Richard T. Savell, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Tommy Savell III and wife, Martha and Billy Savell and wife, Linda; two grandsons, Thomas Savell IV and Billy Savell, Jr. and wife, Cassie; one granddaughter, Allison Ferguson and husband, Jason and six great-grandchildren.
We would also like to thank the entire staff at Heritage Manor Stratmore for the loving care given to Patsy during her stay and to the Lifepath Hospice nurses and volunteers for their compassion and care. They were a comfort to the entire family.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Keachi Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 85, Gloster, Louisiana 71030, Pet Savers, 632 Dudley, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104 or to a .
We will love and miss her always but know she is happy and whole again in heaven, reunited with her husband, parents, and so many more family members and friends who have gone before her.
For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16 NIV
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019