Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Huffines Cemetery
Huffines, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Ann Witt


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti Ann Witt Obituary
Patti Ann Witt

Shreveport - Graveside services for Ms. Patti Ann Witt, age 59, will be held at 3:00 PM, February 10, 2020 at Huffines Cemetery in Huffines, TX, Pastor Nick Sorrell of Shady Grove Baptist Church will officiate. She was born in Shreveport,LA on December 27, 1960 to the late Preston and Mildred Witt. Ms. Witt passed away February, 6 2020.

Two sisters preceded her death June Asberry and Mary Griffin.

Ms. Witt is survived by two sisters, Belinda Gardner, Wanda Cushing, brotherinlaw Henry Cushing and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sweetest spirit in our lives who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -