Patti Ann Witt
Shreveport - Graveside services for Ms. Patti Ann Witt, age 59, will be held at 3:00 PM, February 10, 2020 at Huffines Cemetery in Huffines, TX, Pastor Nick Sorrell of Shady Grove Baptist Church will officiate. She was born in Shreveport,LA on December 27, 1960 to the late Preston and Mildred Witt. Ms. Witt passed away February, 6 2020.
Two sisters preceded her death June Asberry and Mary Griffin.
Ms. Witt is survived by two sisters, Belinda Gardner, Wanda Cushing, brotherinlaw Henry Cushing and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sweetest spirit in our lives who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020