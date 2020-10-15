Patti Sue Wilson Roberson



On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Mrs. Patti Sue Wilson Roberson, devoted wife and loving mother of two, passed away at age 79. She was born on October 24, 1940 in Austin, Texas to Delbert and Gladys Wilson. She grew up in Tyler, TX, Shreveport, LA, and Dell City, OK. Patti married John Roberson in 1960 and received her Secretarial Sciences Degree from Louisiana Tech University (formerly known as Louisiana Polytechnic Institute) in Ruston, La. in 1961. In 1962, their first child was born, John Milton (Beau) Roberson Jr. Two years later their second child, Kelly Rene Roberson, was born.



While her husband began a very successful career as a pilot in the Air Force, Patti began to raise/mange her family. She supported her husband through the Officer's Wives Club and other volunteer efforts. She and the family moved some 20+ times over the course of their life in the Air Force. She was always the one setting up the new home and getting the kids settled in their new school.



Patti will be reconnected in heaven with her father, "Dee," and her mother, Gladys as well as her husband, John. She is survived by her two children, Beau (wife, Teresa) living in Memphis and Kelly living in Shreveport; her sister, Wynelle Haynes of Tyler, Texas, and her three grandchildren-John, Sarah, and Grace.



Patti loved to dance. Her early years focused around this activity. During college she took a lead role in a musical along side Joe Tremaine who continued his dancing career on a national level. She also loved to read and play the harp. She taught her kids so much about various cultures around the world. She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend.



Thank you to Heritage Manor Stratmore for caring for our mom for several years. They made sure she was comfortable in her last days. She will be greatly missed by all. Patti will be interred at the Northwest Veteran Cemetery of Louisiana along side her husband, Col. John M. Roberson. Her memorial service will also be held there on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 am.









