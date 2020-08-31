Pattye Brasher



Shreveport - Pattye Jo Cobb Brasher was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Certainly, there was great rejoicing as she saw King Jesus and was then reunited with the love of her life who entered heaven's gates on May 16th. A private family service will be held and officiated by two dear friends from Summer Grove Baptist Church, Dr. Murry Hodge and Bro. Billy Crosby. Internment will follow at the Northwest Veteran's Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.



Pattye was born on September 20, 1932 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Winnie Harrison and Audrey Chase Cobb. While working as an assistant to Dr. Price in Strong, Arkansas, she was introduced to Ray by her close cousin, Richard McClendon, who was a classmate at Southern State University in Magnolia, Arkansas. After being wed on February 2, 1954, they began their married life stationed at Pearl Harbor. Pattye basked in being the wife of a Naval Officer and quickly made lifelong friends. Eventually, she and Ray made their way to Louisiana and settled in Shreveport becoming active members of Summer Grove Baptist Church where they served faithfully. Pattye spent countless years teaching first graders the love of Jesus. Later she joined the Friendship Class and enjoyed the fellowship of dear friends. After Ray's retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe with close church friends; oh, the stories they loved to tell!



Mrs. Brasher was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Samuel Ray Brasher. Those left to cherish her memory are their two daughters and their families - Bethany and Brent Roberts with their daughter Madeline and husband, Andrew DeBlieux and their daughter, Vivienne; and her second daughter, Kim and Terry Gardner with their two sons, David and wife, Kristin, and their children, James, Luke, Levi, and Caroline and their second son, Drew Gardner. Family was precious to Pattye, as evidenced by her devoted love and caring ways.



We, the family, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for Pattye at the Live Oak HealthCenter Community of North Pavilion. Dr. April Patton and Eileen Hamm of Regional Hospice, Mrs. Bettye Jenkins, whose kind and uplifting words meant so much, along with the nursing staff of Ester McCauley, Doras Wilson, and Kristin Trenor, as well as, Sasha McCauley and Sharon Sno, her faithful sitters, and all those others who assisted with her comfort and care, we will remain grateful. Ester McCauley, you have truly been a gift to Bethany and she will always cherish your friendship. Certainly, all the dear friends near and far who lifted Pattye up in prayer, there are no adequate words to express our thankfulness; we are, indeed, grateful for your sincere love, concern, and friendship.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Pattye's memory to Summer Grove Baptist Church.



Pattye was a beautiful, strong, and loving lady who taught us all so much about faith and love of family; she will forever be in our hearts.









