Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Frost Chapel, First Baptist Church
543 Ockley Dr
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dennis Klein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Dennis Klein Obituary
Paul Dennis Klein

Benton - Paul Dennis Klein, age 58, of Benton, Louisiana passed away March, 9, 2019. Paul was born May, 23, 1960 in Riverside, California to parents John Klein and Anita Nelson Klein.

He was 1978 graduate of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. Paul worked for Feazel Electrical Contracting, Inc as a Project Manager/Estimator. Paul had many talents and enjoyed dirt bike riding, boating, traveling, snow skiing, golfing and playing guitar/singing in his music room. He cherished his time with his wife Diana Harper Klein and their three dogs. Paul was a great friend to many, and his personality would light up a room.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John Klein, Anita Nelson Klein and sister Jenni Lott.

He is survived by Diana Harper Klein and their three dogs, Cindy Lawrence and husband Jeff of Pangburn, Arkansas, Susan Parr and husband Randy of Bella Vista, Arkansas. Nephews Brandon Bishop, Corey Bishop, Justin Lott, Jeremy Lott, Tyler Lawrence, Jared Parr, Jordan Parr and many other relatives.

A memorial service in celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March, 16th, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Frost Chapel, First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr in Shreveport, Louisiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3100 Sanford, Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now