Paul Leonard Hoge
Shreveport - Paul Leonard Hoge, 83, died on March 6, 2020, at the Shreveport home of his son, after a long struggle with the ravages of Alzheimer's.
Paul was born in New York City on November 28, 1936. His parents, George Lee Hoge and the former Cora Eva Leonard, were visiting friends in the city at the time of Paul's birth. They then returned to their home in El Paso, Texas. In 1941, the family moved to Shreveport, where Paul resided until his death. A 1954 graduate of C. E. Byrd High School, Paul attended Centenary College of Louisiana for a time. Paul served eight years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, going on active duty for six months during the Berlin Wall Crisis of 1961. Paul attended the 1951 Boy Scout World Jamboree in Austria, earned his Eagle Scout in the same year and was scoutmaster of Troop 14 for several years in the 1970s. Paul owned several small businesses.
Paul is survived by his only child, David Paul Hoge; David's wife, Alyson Hoge; and Paul's only grandchild, Michael Paul Hoge, all of Little Rock, Arkansas; and brother-in-law, Dan Naremore of Shreveport. Other relatives include his niece and nephew Marti Naremore Murrell and Stephen Naremore and their families. Paul's parents predeceased him. He remained friends with his former wife of 40 years, Paula Naremore Hoge, until her death in 2019.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to your local animal shelter for the care of unwanted and unloved cats and kittens. Paul was a lover of cats and never missed an opportunity to rescue a stray and helpless cat.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020