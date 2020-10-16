1/1
Paul Robert Kempf
1939 - 2020
Paul Robert Kempf

Hot Springs - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Paul Robert Kempf, MAJ. USAF Ret. whom many have known as "PK", passed away at the age of 80; after bravely and spiritedly navigating a life challenged by severe, early onset dementia for a little over 5 years. His four children, Angela, Robert, Elena, and Becky were nearby as he passed from this world to the next.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert T Kempf and Helen G. Emerson Kempf; sister, Bette Kempf; and brother, Michael Kempf. He is survived by his 4 children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, October 23rd at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, US-80 E., Haughton, LA at 2 P.M.

To place online condolences and to view the Full Version of the obituary, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
