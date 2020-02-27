|
Mrs. Paula Bayer Clark
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Paula Bayer Clark, 93, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Mike Wise of St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Paula was born on March 29, 1926, in Ismaning, W. Germany and passed away on February 26, 2020. She made her way to the United States in 1955 by marrying her handsome Airman husband, Hillory Clark. Paula was an accomplished seamstress who loved music and dancing. She and her husband were Polka Champions a couple of times over.
Mrs. Clark is preceded in death by her parents, Johann and Gertraud Bayer; and her sister, Franziska Weiss. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, Hillory D. Clark; brother, Johann Bayer and his wife, Gertrude; sisters-in-law, Mary Bond and husband Bill, and Meldaise Johnson; brother-in-law, Loyd Clark and wife Lucille; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Clark's caregiver, Judy Morris, for all of her care and compassion, and to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Post 4588 Auxillary, 1004 Jeter St., Bossier City, LA 71111.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020