Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Noel United Methodist Church

Shreveport - A celebration of the life of Paula Elizabeth Bundrick Sour will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Noel United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. Officiating will be Reverend Mimi McDowell. A visitation was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. Burial will be private.



Paula passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Paula was born on April 8, 1956 as the oldest child of Muriel Bennett Bundrick and Paul Stinson Bundrick. She grew up in Westdale, LA, on a cotton farm, surrounded by two loving younger brothers, grandparents and cousins.



She had a true zest for life and learning. She graduated from Riverdale Academy, LSUHSC in Medical Technology, LSUS in Education and earned a Masters in Education Administration. In 1987 she embarked on a teaching career that would take her from Louisiana to California. As an administrator, she was inspirational and uplifting. She strived for excellence, encouraging faculty, staff and students to do the same. She was a true advocate for all children, loving and respecting each one. She served as Principal at Cottonwood Elementary School, Anaverde Hills Elementary, and Rancho Vista Elementary School. A science teacher at heart, she coached the Science Olympiad at several of these schools and was proud to win state awards with her team. Her professional honors include Elementary Administrator of the Year- ASSA- Antelope Valley Charter, Principal of two California Distinguished Schools- Anaverde Hills and Rancho Vista Elementary School and Westside USO "Golden Apple ". She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Association of California School Administrators, and ASCP board of Registry for Medical Technologists.



Her greatest life accomplishment is her son, Wyche Taylor Coleman, Ill, who is a practicing ophthalmologist in Shreveport. In 2010, he married Renee Schwartzenburg, whom Paula loved dearly.



Paula was a life-long United Methodist, worshipping in Coushatta UMC, Palmdale UMC and Noel UMC. She had a very strong faith, which she practiced daily, along with a sweet, sweet spirit. Her genuine loving kindness to her family, friends and complete strangers was part of Paula's special gift. She was a true servant and enjoyed serving wherever t here was a need. Her positive attitude throughout a long illness was inspiring to all who knew her. She always moved with grace and dignity, a skill she learned from her mother.



Paula and Ben lived in California for 20 Years. They became active members in their community of Palmdale. They enjoyed the beautiful area in which they lived, taking advantage of the many sights. In addition, they enjoyed traveling the world and keeping up with their friends and family in various places. Paula also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge.



Upon retirement, Paula and Ben returned to Louisiana to be grandparents to Wyche Taylor Coleman, IV and Wyatt Thomas Coleman. She and Ben loved being Mimi and B. It was important to Paula to instill her love for learning in the boys at an early age. She and Ben spent hours taking them to programs, events, and t rips. Paula was an anchor for her family, as well as Ben's. Nothing pleased her more than to have a full house- of Bundricks, Colemans, and Sours during the holidays. Her warmth and hospitality she extended will be remembered by anyone who visited her home.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Muriel Bennett Bundrick and Paul Stinson Bundrick, and grandparents, Bess and Murray Bennet and Maxa and John T. Bundrick.



She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Sour, Jr.; her son, Dr. Wyche Taylor Coleman, Ill and his wife, Renee; two grandsons, Wyche Taylor, IV and Wyatt Thomas; her brothers, Dr. John B. Bundrick and wife, Suzanne of Rochester, MN, Robert S. Bundrick and wife, Kim of Bossier City, LA; brother-in-law, David Sour of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Nan Beth Ray and husband, Randy of Round Rock, TX; nieces, Dr. Sarah Grimes and husband, Arthur of Oklahoma City, OK, Hannah Bundrick of Rochester, MN, Mary Bundrick, Kaitlyn Bundrick, both of Shreveport, Andrea Sour of Austin, TX, Andrienne Alsbrook and husband, Bill of Round Rock, TX and Courtney Peterson and husband, Pete of Arkansas City, KS and nephews, Stinson Bundrick and wife, Holly of Shreveport, Stephen Bundrick of Bossier City, LA and Chad Sour and wife, Jill of Dallas, TX.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Anil Veluvolu and his staff for going above and beyond the call of duty.



