Paula Gail Harper Joyner



Stanley, LA - Funeral services honoring Paula Gail Harper Joyner, 69, will be held at 4:00pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Stanley, Louisiana with Bro. Richard Tull officiating. The family will receive friends at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Stanley immediately before on Saturday, February 23rd from 2pm until time of service.



Gail was born February 19, 1950 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Ford and Mary Harper of Hall Summit, Louisiana and entered into rest after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on February 20, 2019, the day after her 69th birthday. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.



Left behind to cherish her memory is her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Phillip Joyner; sister Peggy Harper Booker and husband, Richard, of Madisonville, Texas; brother, Chip Harper of Hall Summit, Louisiana; daughter, Kelly Joyner Rich of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Amy Joyner Foshee and husband, Joshua Foshee, of Stanley, Louisiana; and grandchildren, Madeline Kate Nugent and Eli and Molly Kate Foshee. Special thanks and appreciation is given to Cindy and Mark Murphrey of Stanley, Louisiana.



Gail's family would like to thank the staff at Mansfield Nursing Center for the comfort and care they provided for the last several years and the friendship and attention (and haircuts!) given by Madeline Springer. Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary