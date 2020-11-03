Paula Marie (Hodges) Wagley HostetterElysian Fields, Texas - Paula Marie (Hodges) Wagley Hostetter, age 71, of Elysian Fields, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born August 2, 1949 in Baytown, Texas.A visitation for Paula will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A funeral service will occur Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bethany Methodist Church, on Hwy 79 in Bethany, LA., officiating will be Rev. Gary D. Hostetter, Dr. Spencer A. Wagley, and Rev. Kevin Moore. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park.