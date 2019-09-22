|
Paula Naremore Hoge
Shreveport, LA - Paula Elizabeth Naremore Hoge, age 81, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. With her in the quiet dark were her son David Hoge and his wife Alyson Hoge. Before Paula left this Earth, her only grandson, Michael, said his goodbyes, as did her niece Marti Naremore Murrell and good friend Virginia Cook. Watching over Paula during her last days was her faithful sitter, Tiffany Dozier, who took care of her and brought her to the hospital.
Paula kept kidney disease at bay for many years, but in the end, she was not strong enough to overcome it.
Paula was born on July 16, 1938, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her parents were Paul and Edna Naremore.
She was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, graduating in 1956 from Byrd High School. She attended Ole Miss for two years and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Paula graduated from Centenary College in 1960 with a BS in Education.
Paula worked for some 40 years as a bookkeeper for Robert K. Marquess and later Eric Sella. She only retired in February, at age 80.
Paula joined Broadmoor Baptist Church on April 15, 1954, and attended regularly until the last few years.
She had Wednesday night dinners and Saturday morning lunches with her friends for years. A member of the local Republican women's group, Paula believed that women should keep up with politics and history.
Her cat Sam predeceased her in May of this year. He is stretched out at her feet now, as Paula devours yet another book. Paula also rejoins her cousin Margaret McBride Deckard and her childhood friend Terry Collier Dugan, both of whom she has missed dearly for many years.
Paula also loved plants, always on the lookout for additions to the collections in her yard and house. Although she killed a great many houseplants, she had a 40-year-old potted Chinese evergreen in her kitchen. Her best-remembered recipes were for scalloped potatoes and a sour cream pound cake.
She was stylish and elegant to the end.
Survivors include her only child, David Paul Hoge; his wife, Alyson Hoge; her only grandson, Michael Paul Hoge; her brother, Dan Naremore; her niece, Marti Naremore Murrell; and her nephew, Stephen Daniel Naremore. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends in Shreveport, Little Rock and Baton Rouge.
The family would like thank Dr. Alan Borne, Dr. Arnold Barz and the nurses of 4 East at Willis-Knighton.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m., followed by services at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kilpatrick Rose-Neath, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Dr. Larry Williams, Minister of Senior Adults at Broadmoor Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be later.
Paula has plenty of houseplants and flowers. Her memory would be best honored by donations to libraries or by cat-specific donations to animal shelters of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, 2019