Paulette Boudreaux Pennison
Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Paulette Boudreaux Pennison will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans, 939 Jordan St., Shreveport, Louisiana at 10:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Father Peter Mangum.
Paulette was born on August 24, 1943 in Houma, Louisiana. She left this earth, surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after a valiant battle against cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lena Boudreaux, and her brother, Earnest Boudreaux and wife, Gloria. Left to cherish her memory are her husband and caregiver, Darryl Pennison; son, Joey Harris and wife, Tammie; daughters, Angel Pou and husband, Bill and Amy Lamb and husband, Patrick; step-children, Mary Claire Breaux and husband, Corey and Guy Pennison and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Lindsey Blackburn, Rex Pou and fiancé, Bailey, John Peyton Pou, Hunter Harris, Logan Harris, Betsy Lamb, Mary Patrick Lamb Goodyear and husband, Mitchell and Alexander Lamb; great-grandchildren, Mamie Smitherman and Stevie Goodyear and nieces, nephews and host of cousins and friends.
Paulette grew up in Houma, Louisiana and attended Terrebonne High School and Nicholls State University. She moved to Shreveport in 1967 but always cherished her beloved South Louisiana and embraced her Cajun heritage. Paulette traveled extensively in the United States and abroad with France being her favorite destination. She enjoyed many trips with her husband, children and grandchildren and was always looking for a new place to explore.
In the 1980's Paulette owned and operated The Village Crossing where she sold fine French, English and American antiques. She and her husband, Darryl, proudly owned and operated Mrs. McGregor's Garden for over 15 years. Her impeccable taste and style will never be duplicated.
She had a love for beautiful furniture, art and her beloved garden. Her home and "secret garden" were magical places and were featured in several publications. Paulette or "Poo" as her grandchildren called her, lived life bravely and beautifully until the end. Without a doubt, her greatest love and accomplishment was her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memory will live on in the love and devotion to family that she instilled in them.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. Bill Norwood, Dr. Seborn Woods, Dr. James Jackson, St. Joseph Hospice, Father Peter Mangum and Paulette's wonderful friends, cousins and extended family who were so supportive and attentive to her over the last months.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans, 939 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The service will be streamed live at sjbcathedral.org/cathedral/webcast
or on the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Facebook page.