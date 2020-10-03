Pauline Gamblin
Pauline Gamblin (née Edna Pauline West) passed away in Houston, TX on September 24, 2020 after a battle with illness. Pauline was born May 6, 1926 in Shreveport, LA to Benjamin Herbert West and Bessie Belle Grappe. She received her LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) certification, spent many years working in the nursing field, and would later continue to apply her knowledge to many years of volunteer service for the American Red Cross organization working shifts on the Suicide Prevention Hotline well into her retirement. She served as a homemaker for her husband, Charles and their three children. Pauline dedicated her life to the service of God and service to others, especially young children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Gamblin and her son, Charles C. Gamblin, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Philip Gamblin; daughter, Charlene Toombs and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Rachel Gamblin, Sarah Gamblin, Shawn Toombs, Kelly Jacobson, Kevin Toombs, and Seth Gamblin and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Rose-Neath Chapel, 1815 Marshall St in Shreveport, LA, with interment to follow in Forest Park St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent to the American Red Cross Association, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or the Wounded Warriors
Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 in Pauline's name.