1/1
Pauline Gamblin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Gamblin

Pauline Gamblin (née Edna Pauline West) passed away in Houston, TX on September 24, 2020 after a battle with illness. Pauline was born May 6, 1926 in Shreveport, LA to Benjamin Herbert West and Bessie Belle Grappe. She received her LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) certification, spent many years working in the nursing field, and would later continue to apply her knowledge to many years of volunteer service for the American Red Cross organization working shifts on the Suicide Prevention Hotline well into her retirement. She served as a homemaker for her husband, Charles and their three children. Pauline dedicated her life to the service of God and service to others, especially young children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Gamblin and her son, Charles C. Gamblin, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Philip Gamblin; daughter, Charlene Toombs and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Rachel Gamblin, Sarah Gamblin, Shawn Toombs, Kelly Jacobson, Kevin Toombs, and Seth Gamblin and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Rose-Neath Chapel, 1815 Marshall St in Shreveport, LA, with interment to follow in Forest Park St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent to the American Red Cross Association, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 in Pauline's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved