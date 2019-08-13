|
Pauline "Polly" Murray
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Pauline "Polly" Omega Johnson Murray, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Pinecroft Baptist Church with Rev. Cecil Marr officiating and Pastor Steve Petty assisting. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Polly was born December 8, 1925 in Robeline, LA and went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019. She enjoyed quilting. She was a woman of great faith and was an active member of Pinecroft Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Obidiah and Mittie Johnson, and seven brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Joseph M. Murray, Jr.; daughter, Paula Camille Murray; son, Joel David Murray and wife Mary Lynn; grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth Pfeil and husband Joe, Mark Joseph Murray and wife Jessica, and Benjamin Joseph Yuxiang Murray; and great-granddaughters, Anna Jane Pfeil and Caroline Randall Murray.
Honoring Polly as pallbearers will be Benjamin Murray, Carl Derrick, Melvin Butler, Mark Murray, David McKenzie, and Joe Pfeil.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinecroft Baptist Church or to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 13, 2019