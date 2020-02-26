|
Pearlean Henry (lovingly called "Myme")
Shreveport - Pearlean Henry (lovingly called "Myme") was born on December 24, 1929 to Van and Maggie Wells in Shreveport, LA. She departed this life and went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was a faithful member of St. Luke C.M.E. Church up until her health failed. Among other ministries, she served as President of the Stewardess Board, was a Sunday school teacher, a long-time member of the choir and was a true example of a "doer" of the Word of God.
On March 5, 1950, Myme was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Arthur Lee Henry Sr.; and they were married for 54 years. She was a faithful, loving wife and mother who created joyful memories for her family, of which Jesus was always the center.
Myme was a true example of God's love. As children, we didn't understand why she would invite a dirty, raggedy kid off the street, sit him at our table and feed him from the same plates we ate from. We could not understand why she made us go to the elderly homes to clean and do chores on a nice sunny day. Nor, could we grasp or understand why she always tried to keep the peace and not fight back. But, as we grew into young adults, we understood exactly why. It was the love of God in her heart that compelled her to do so. Matthew 25:40 (GW) says: 'I can guarantee this truth: Whatever you did for one of my brothers or sisters, no matter how unimportant they seemed, you did for me.' Myme lived the Word of God and was an example for all to follow.
Myme was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Henry Sr, her oldest son, Charles Henry, her next oldest son, Arthur Lee Henry Jr, her daughter, Deborah Henry Mims and a special granddaughter, Takia Henry. Myme leaves behind to cherish her memories, 3 daughters, Linda H. Goodrich of Shreveport, LA, Vickie H. Troy-McKoy of Bear, DE and Kimberly H. Davis (Glenn) of North Brunswick, NJ; 2 sons, Anthony D. Henry and Geffery W. Henry, both of Shreveport, LA; 1 sister, V. Esther Pouncey of Shreveport, LA; 1 brother, Van Wells (Lillie B.) of Houston, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and church family.
The funeral will be held at St. Luke CME, 2110 MLK Dr, Shreveport, LA on Saturday, 2/29/20 at 11:00am. The Family Hour will be held at the same place on Friday, 2/28/20 at 7:30pm.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020