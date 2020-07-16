1/1
Pearlene Littleton Sloan
Pearlene Littleton Sloan

Shreveport - Mrs. Pearlene Littleton Sloan, age 93, passed away on July 7, 2020. She was born in Stonewall, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dave and Addean Littleton; husband Azell Sloan Sr., and her children James Sloan, Thelma Smith, and Brenda Faye O'Neal.

She is survived by her son Azell "Zeke" Sloan, Jr., and daughter Bernadette Sloan Edwards; 16 grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral Service will be Friday, July 17, 2020, 11am in the Chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home. Reverend Melvin Bates of St. Mary Baptist Church will be officiating.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
