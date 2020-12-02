1/1
Pearlie Shepherd Bryant
Pearlie Shepherd Bryant

Shreveport - Mrs. Pearlie Shepherd Bryant, a longtime resident of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born April 5, 1929, in Forbing, Louisiana to the late Elenuard & Pernella Shepherd.

She united in holy matrimony to the late Henry Bryant and together they leave behind six children: Aola Bryant-Bell, Wanda Bryant Smith (the late John Smith), Raye (Barbara) Bryant, Rendy Bryant Ealy, Charles (Cynthia) Bryant and Wayne (Loretha) Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant was educated in the Caddo Parish School System and graduated from Central Colored High School, "Class of 1946". Mrs. Bryant received her LPN Degree in 1953 and in 1982 she graduated from Northwestern State University. She retired as a Registered Nurse after working more than 30 years for the State of Louisiana.

She will be deeply missed by her children, 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren, two sisters, Velma Kyles and Ivory Hairston, her best friend Mertha Blackwell, The Hollywood Baptist Church Family and other family members and friends that love and cherish her.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at Precious Memories Mortuary from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will occur Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Carver Memorial Cemetery.




Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
