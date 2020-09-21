1/1
Peggy Harkey
Peggy Harkey

Shreveport, LA - A private graveside service honoring the life of Peggy Harkey will be held at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. Father Charles Glorioso will officiate the service.

Peggy Harkey was born August 30, 1924 in Alexandria, Louisiana to parents Bailey W. and Marguerite Guerriero Morrison. Peggy said she was tired and ready to go home when she left this earth, Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The family is grateful for a peaceful passing.

Peggy lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, Catholic parishioner and consummate shopper. She may have been small in stature but had an enormous personality. If you wanted an honest opinion, she would be happy to give you one. She is now where she wanted to be.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Gilbert Harkey and grandson, Elliot Burt.

She is survived by daughter, Sheila Harkey; son, Tom Harkey and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Brady Harkey and wife, Annie, and Denny Harkey; granddaughter-in-law, Tanya Burt and great-grandchildren, Ethan Burt, Macie Burt, Jayden Harkey and Hughston Harkey.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Peggy's caretakers, Deborah Davis, Natasha Davis, and Sheila Taylor and to Azalea Estates for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, 9894 Norris Ferry Road, Shreveport, LA 71106.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
