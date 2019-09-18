|
Peggy Jane Tolbert Brock
Shreveport - Peggy Jane Tolbert Brock peacefully joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was greeted by her parents, Kathryn and Ernest Tolbert; her brother, Ernie (Charlotte); as well as her darling, Jessie Sims.
Born in Shreveport, November 3, 1930, she spent many happy years in Dallas and returned to her beloved home town when she was 80. She attended C.E. Byrd High School and Centenary College.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Katy Burton (Dan), and Lori Davis (Jim); her cherished grandsons, Kendall Carew (Mallory), Jordan Hoogland and Spencer Burton; step-granddaughters, Hallie and Jaden Davis; along with a host of relatives and friends she deeply loved.
Peggy's life will be celebrated at 2 PM on Saturday, September 21, at First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the outstanding love and care Peggy received throughout her life and especially during the past three years from the staff at The Oaks.
Peggy requested that memorials be made to C. E. Byrd Alumni Assn., Broadmoor UMC or First UMC Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 18, 2019