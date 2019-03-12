Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 (318) 746-2543 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Balentine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Joyce Peart Balentine

Obituary Condolences Peggy Joyce Peart Balentine



Benton, La - Funeral services celebrating the life of Peggy Joyce Peart Balentine will be held Thursday March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier. Visitation will be Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officiating will be Chaplain Jimmy Sistrunk of Winners Circle Church and Pastor Destiny Deas of Northpoint Community Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery.



Ms. Balentine passed away Friday March 8, 2019, in Bossier City, LA. She was born July 19, 1938, in Alexandria, LA, and was raised in Pineville, LA. Ms. Peggy was a resident of Bossier Parish for over 40 years. A childhood love of horses aspired her to achieve a successful career as one of the first licensed female racehorse trainers in the state of Louisiana as well as holding trainer licenses in Arkansas and Texas. Her talents for breeding and raising good horses didn't stop at the racetrack, Ms. Peggy bred and raised numerous World Champion caliber barrel racing horses. An avid lover of agriculture and the outdoors Ms. Peggy always could be found outside raising livestock and tending to an always large and bountiful garden. One to never see anyone go without, she could always be found cooking and caring for those who needed a hand. Her famous gumbo, pecan pie and fruitcake will be greatly missed by all of those who had the privilege of eating at her table. As a 4-H livestock leader, Ms. Peggy helped youth from all over north Louisiana as well as her own grandchildren with livestock projects ranging from chickens, steers, lambs, goats and horses. She was a fixture each year at the State Fair of Louisiana helping teach kids life lessons through their livestock projects.



She was a loving mother of three children and is survived by daughter Pam Balentine McBeath and husband Carl, son Darrell Balentine and wife Tina, and daughter Rhonda Balentine. One of her most prized roles was "Granny" of 6 grandchildren Casey McBeath, Jessica Balentine, Hannah Balentine, Kendyl Balentine Tipton and husband Zach Tipton, Samuel "Sam" Balentine, and Darrell Balentine Jr., and one great-grandchild Ainsley Balentine, as well as numerous "adopted grandchildren"; sisters and brothers Clarice Pennington of Kolin, LA; Clarence L. "Sonny" Peart of LeCompte, LA; Wanda Faye Berry of Houston, TX; Beverly Peart Fox and husband Jerry Fox of Olathe, KS; and Greg Peart of Pineville, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family whom she loved.



She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence Alexander and Ruth Belgard Peart of Pineville, LA; sister Patsy Peart of Pineville, LA; sister Hattie Peart Savoie and brother-in-law Percy Savoie of Pineville, LA; and brother-in-law Rudy Berry of Houston, TX.



Honoring Ms. Peggy as pallbearers will be Bart Coleman, Casey McBeath, Clint DeLaune, Darrell Balentine Jr., Samuel "Sam" Balentine, Timmothy "Timmy" Peart Jr., Zach Tipton and Mike Leflett.



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Ralph Balentine, C.L. "Puddin" Daniels, Clarence L. "Sonny" Peart, Greg Peart, Kerney Peart Jr, Carl McBeath, Darrell Balentine, Jerry Fox, Dr. Robert Hewlett, Mohamed Shamsie and members of the 4-H livestock community.



The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Bossier Parish Riding Club, P.O. Box 203 Benton, LA 71006. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019