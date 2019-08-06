Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Lafitte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Lafitte


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Lafitte Obituary
Peggy Lafitte

Shreveport - A celebration of life for Peggy will occur Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM with an interment following in Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Gilley of First Baptist Church in Minden will be officiating the services. The family will receive guests for a visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Honoring her as pallbearers are Cody Brian, Jason Ebarb, Mike Vetkoetter, Cody Martin, Chris Logan, and Mark Gay. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Tommy Gay and David Toothman.

Peggy Ann Gay Lafitte was born on February 9, 1936 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Joseph and Sybil Gay. She went home to be with her Lord, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 83. She spent many years going to the lake house with her husband, where life was simple and full of laughter. She enjoyed going to the Casino with her family and friends, decorating her home, and sewing. She was a beautiful seamstress, that liked to make things for her family. Her favorite thing in life was to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren, who she adored.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Lafitte; grandson, Zachary Murray; great great granddaughter, Kassidy Ebarb; parents; and sister, Betty Garcie.

Left to cherish beautiful memories of Peggy are her daughters, Deborah Lafitte Stroud and Rebecca Lafitte Murray; grandchildren, Joely Vetkoetter (Mike), Jason Ebarb (Amy), and Cody Brian; great grandchildren, Jason Ebarb, Jr., Jordan (Cody), Skylar (Chris), Sarah, Eli and Mia Ebarb; great great grandchildren, Nolan Ebarb, Tristin Martin, and Addison Logan; sister, Gloria Manning; and brother, Tommy Gay.

Peggy was such a loving mother, grandmother, sister and much more to many, she will be truly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now