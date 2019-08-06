|
Peggy Lafitte
Shreveport - A celebration of life for Peggy will occur Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM with an interment following in Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Gilley of First Baptist Church in Minden will be officiating the services. The family will receive guests for a visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Honoring her as pallbearers are Cody Brian, Jason Ebarb, Mike Vetkoetter, Cody Martin, Chris Logan, and Mark Gay. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Tommy Gay and David Toothman.
Peggy Ann Gay Lafitte was born on February 9, 1936 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Joseph and Sybil Gay. She went home to be with her Lord, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 83. She spent many years going to the lake house with her husband, where life was simple and full of laughter. She enjoyed going to the Casino with her family and friends, decorating her home, and sewing. She was a beautiful seamstress, that liked to make things for her family. Her favorite thing in life was to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren, who she adored.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Lafitte; grandson, Zachary Murray; great great granddaughter, Kassidy Ebarb; parents; and sister, Betty Garcie.
Left to cherish beautiful memories of Peggy are her daughters, Deborah Lafitte Stroud and Rebecca Lafitte Murray; grandchildren, Joely Vetkoetter (Mike), Jason Ebarb (Amy), and Cody Brian; great grandchildren, Jason Ebarb, Jr., Jordan (Cody), Skylar (Chris), Sarah, Eli and Mia Ebarb; great great grandchildren, Nolan Ebarb, Tristin Martin, and Addison Logan; sister, Gloria Manning; and brother, Tommy Gay.
Peggy was such a loving mother, grandmother, sister and much more to many, she will be truly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 6, 2019