Peggy Lalena Short



Tucson, AZ - I, Peggy Lalena Short, was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, a true Southern Lady who was very proud of my roots.



I graduated from Saint Vincent's Academy and went on to become a radiologist technologist working at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport. I specialized in treating patients with radiation.



I also spent years as a Realtor Associate in helping people with buying or selling their houses. It was such a satisfying feeling to make them happy.



my lifetime love of animals gave me the opportunity to help with many rescue organizations to find loving homes for the precious abused and unwanted animals. I also helped start several animal rescue organizations. this was one of the most joyful things I did in my life and also totally rewarding.



On Christmas Day of 2004, my deceased husband and I retired to Tucson, Arizona. I always loved living in a beautiful mountainous city with cacti everywhere and, of course, wild animals which I had never before lived around. it was a totally different way of life and I found much joy and happiness. it was an experience of its own.



I was preceded in death by my parents, John Andrew Lalena and Evelyn Notini Lalena, grandparents, many loving family members and friends, and my husband.



During my lifetime, I had the pleasure of raising an loving my dear and precious animals, dogs, Angel, Chiffon, Brandy, Tiffany , and Erros. One very beloved horse I always dreamed of owning, "LOVE" an adventure totally different in itself.



I left this world on 10/02/2020 in Tucson, Arizona, to be with all my beloved ones as mentioned above. no greater joy could I wish them to be reunited with them forever, never to lose them again.



for those who want to Remember Me, my wish is for you to donate to:



Ruff Rescue Tucson, Inc.



8987 East Tanque Verde Road #30919



Pima County



Tucson, Arizona 85740



(520) 490-0401



(520) 339-0841



(520 870-1303



Heart of Tucson



Happy Equine Acres Rescue and Therapy



210 South Houghton Road Ste. 130-267



Tucson, Arizona, 85748-2155



(520)445-1510



God bless you all and I look forward to being reunited with everyone who has touched my heart during my lifetime in this world. may your days be happy and fulfilled.



Peggy Lalena Short









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store