1/1
Peggy Marie Hamaker Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Marie Hamaker Stephens

Benton - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mrs. Peggy Marie Hamaker Stephens, loving wife and mother of two, ended her earthly journey and entered heaven at the age of 81.

Peggy was born August 6, 1939, in Haynesville, LA. As a proud Air Force wife, she traveled the world with her husband and children before eventually settling permanently in Shreveport. Peggy's passion in life was to help others. After retiring as a registered nurse, nothing brought Peggy more joy than her volunteer work through her church. She never met a stranger, loved spending time with people and will be remembered fondly for her infectious smile and caring manner.

Peggy is survived by her husband Gerald Stephens, son Jimmy Stephens, daughter Jerri Chamlee, granddaughter Victoria Chamlee, sisters Pat Johnson and Pam Mayo as well as all of their spouses, families and children.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Hill Crest Memorial. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear a face mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benton United Methodist Church's Building Fund - the church Peggy loved to call home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved