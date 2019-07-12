Services
Bailey Funeral Home - Haynesville
4011 Hwy 2 Alt. P.O. Box 646
Haynesville, LA 71038
318-624-0366
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Haynesville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Haynesville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Pemberton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Pemberton Obituary
Peggy Pemberton

Haynesville - Peggy Goree Pemberton, 88, departed this life to Heaven July 9, 2019. She joyfully lived in Haynesville, LA, her entire lifetime, and her final year in Lake Charles, LA.

A true servant of God by putting others first, she exercised her spiritual gift by encouraging all, wanting others to love one another. Peggy cherished relationships, claiming each her "best friend". She relayed all the latest news, near and far. Peggy served the community faithfully, much by telephone by bringing others together for church and town events, Reunions, Men's breakfast, The Country Club, Veterans and Lodge functions, Ladies Day, and more. Many asked for her special pound cakes before their passing.

Peggy was employed by Fowler Trucking for 36 years, as she multi-tasked from her radio and telephone, where she was known by many. She served the Haynesville United Methodist Church in Sunday School, The Chancel Choir, Methodist Youth Fellowship, Women's Circle, and more.

She is survived by her two sons, Phil and wife Candy, David and wife Tanya, grandchildren Paige Pemberton, Blake and wife Amanda Pemberton; Ford and wife Sarah Pemberton, Brooke and husband Marc Kimball. Also, her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roger "Smiley" Pemberton, mother, father, and 3 sisters.

Special thanks to Heritage Nursing Center and Brookdale Senior Care Facility, Heart of Hospice, and each who cared for her.

Visitation will be at Haynesville United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M., Interment will be in the Old Town Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haynesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 505, Haynesville, LA 71038 or the Haynesville Beautification Committee, 1909 Main Street, Haynesville, LA 71038

Please visit www.baileyfuneralhome.net to sign the online register book.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now