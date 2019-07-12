|
|
Peggy Pemberton
Haynesville - Peggy Goree Pemberton, 88, departed this life to Heaven July 9, 2019. She joyfully lived in Haynesville, LA, her entire lifetime, and her final year in Lake Charles, LA.
A true servant of God by putting others first, she exercised her spiritual gift by encouraging all, wanting others to love one another. Peggy cherished relationships, claiming each her "best friend". She relayed all the latest news, near and far. Peggy served the community faithfully, much by telephone by bringing others together for church and town events, Reunions, Men's breakfast, The Country Club, Veterans and Lodge functions, Ladies Day, and more. Many asked for her special pound cakes before their passing.
Peggy was employed by Fowler Trucking for 36 years, as she multi-tasked from her radio and telephone, where she was known by many. She served the Haynesville United Methodist Church in Sunday School, The Chancel Choir, Methodist Youth Fellowship, Women's Circle, and more.
She is survived by her two sons, Phil and wife Candy, David and wife Tanya, grandchildren Paige Pemberton, Blake and wife Amanda Pemberton; Ford and wife Sarah Pemberton, Brooke and husband Marc Kimball. Also, her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roger "Smiley" Pemberton, mother, father, and 3 sisters.
Special thanks to Heritage Nursing Center and Brookdale Senior Care Facility, Heart of Hospice, and each who cared for her.
Visitation will be at Haynesville United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M., Interment will be in the Old Town Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haynesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 505, Haynesville, LA 71038 or the Haynesville Beautification Committee, 1909 Main Street, Haynesville, LA 71038
Published in Shreveport Times on July 12, 2019