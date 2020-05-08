Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Old Blanchard Cemetery
Resources
Peggy Virginia Nix


1938 - 2020
Peggy Virginia Nix Obituary
Peggy Virginia Nix

Shreveport, LA - Peggy Virginia Nix was born on June 24, 1938 in Blanchard, Louisiana to James William and Ruth Marie Adkison and passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Erven E. Nix; daughter, Ruth "Cricket" Nix; sons, Erven E. Nix, Jr and Ronald Dean Nix; brothers, Cecil Leon Adkison and James W. Adkison, III and sister, LaVerne Stokes. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Orendorff and husband, Eddie; sister, Deborah Bruner; brother, David Adkison; granddaughters, Jessica Parker and husband, Charlie and Christy Smith and husband, Brett; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Peggy's passion was her family and she was well loved. After the passing of her mother, she raised two of her brothers and one sister as her own. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and cooking many meals for them during the holidays.

The family suggest memorials may be made to The Building Fund at Blanchard Church of the Nazarene, 251 N Main St., Blanchard, Louisiana 71107.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Old Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Delbert Terry.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
